Peck honored at Hidden Promise dinner

Nine Glenville State College Hidden Promise Scholars (HPS) were recognized as prospective graduates of the Hidden Promise program at a ceremony held on December 5. Among those students was Wyoming County native Brandon Peck.

GSC President Dr. Peter Barr welcomed the students and congratulated them on their accomplishments. “Tonight we acknowledge the hard work and stamina that will – in just a few days – entitle your membership in an exclusive and privileged society of college degree attainment. I say ‘exclusive’ because in central West Virginia only one-in-ten residents holds that membership and in the nation barely four-of-ten is a member. I say ‘privileged’ because that degree will entitle added opportunities. Over a lifetime you will earn more, enjoy greater job satisfaction, stay healthier, and live longer – that’s what the data shows. I would hope that the Hidden Promise program has been instrumental in your achievement,” said Barr. The students were all eligible to participate in GSC’s December Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, December 10.

Following a special dinner in their honor, the students gave brief remarks recalling their times at GSC and in the Hidden Promise program.

Peck, from Pineville, West Virginia, graduated with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice. He played football all four years of his college career, was a Hidden Promise Mentor for three years, studied abroad in London, England, was twice on the President’s Honor Roll, and also made the Vice President’s Honor Roll.

In his comments he congratulated his fellow Hidden Promise graduates and thanked President and Mrs. Barr, the Hidden Promise staff, the Criminal Justice Department faculty, his family, and the sponsors of Hidden Promise. He recalled his favorite thing about the Hidden Promise Program as the cultural trip to the beach as well as being a mentor and watching his mentees go through high school and becoming Hidden Promise Scholars at GSC. His career goal is to work in the criminal justice profession for the federal government.

In addition to accepting a plaque and commemorative class ring, the students also inscribed the Hidden Promise Book. In signing the volume, Hidden Promise Scholars commit to ‘always accepting the obligations and the challenges of guiding the young to education, knowledge, and love of the human spirit; to demonstrate respect for all people, and cultivate the trained, yet free, minds appropriate to sustaining and advancing a democratic way of life; and to striving to become knowledgeable, ethical, caring citizens who embody the qualities that the Hidden Promise program fosters.’

Along with the graduating students, President Barr also received an award. Marlon Henry, one of the first Hidden Promise Scholars who graduated in December 2011 and who is now a GSC Admissions Counselor, presented Barr with the award.

“Tonight and as a long-lasting Scholar, I am deeply honored to award honoris causa standing as a Hidden Promise Scholar to Peter Barr, President of Glenville State College,” said Henry. “Your foresight, your perseverance, and your dedication has forged a vibrant and vital pathway to higher education for untold numbers of students. For so many of us, you have been a mentor, a sponsor, a friend, and role model. I hope you will accept this award with the knowledge that it is presented with our gratitude, admiration, and affection. I congratulate you.”

The Hidden Promise Scholars program is a component of GSC’s Hidden Promise Consortium. The program is an alliance between Glenville State College and county school districts throughout West Virginia and in Ohio and Connecticut aimed at improving communication between higher education and teachers, staff, and students in grades eight through 12. Other goals include increasing the number of high school and college graduates as well as aligning the curricula of K-12 and higher education.

Students are often inducted into the program while still in high school after being chosen by their school counselors, teachers, and principals. The scholars mentor with current college students and take part in campus visits and annual summer camps. Upon high school graduation, HPS students who opt to attend GSC receive a $1,000 scholarship which is renewable annually throughout their enrollment as a full-time student.

For more information on the GSC Hidden Promise Scholars Program, contact Interim Program Director Stacy Adkins at Stacy.Adkins@glenville.edu or (304) 462-6054.

