Road Branch stars

Road Branch Elementary & Middle School has announced the January Students of the Month. Front row, from left: Danielle Carter, Kindergarten; Madison Sims, 1st Grade; Dillon Sansom, 2nd Grade and Benji Brown, 3rd Grade. In back are Jacob Haynes, 4th Grade; Kadee Brown, 6th Grade; Ashton Brown, 7th Grade and Ryan Lester, 8th Grade. Jaiden Boothe, 5th Grade is not pictured.

Road Branch Elementary & Middle School has announced the January Students of the Month. Front row, from left: Danielle Carter, Kindergarten; Madison Sims, 1st Grade; Dillon Sansom, 2nd Grade and Benji Brown, 3rd Grade. In back are Jacob Haynes, 4th Grade; Kadee Brown, 6th Grade; Ashton Brown, 7th Grade and Ryan Lester, 8th Grade. Jaiden Boothe, 5th Grade is not pictured. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_rbjan.jpg Road Branch Elementary & Middle School has announced the January Students of the Month. Front row, from left: Danielle Carter, Kindergarten; Madison Sims, 1st Grade; Dillon Sansom, 2nd Grade and Benji Brown, 3rd Grade. In back are Jacob Haynes, 4th Grade; Kadee Brown, 6th Grade; Ashton Brown, 7th Grade and Ryan Lester, 8th Grade. Jaiden Boothe, 5th Grade is not pictured.