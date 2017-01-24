November standouts

Huff Consolidated Elementary & Middle School has announced the November 2016 Students of the Month. Students include Gracie Sims (K), Jaylon Walls, First Grade; Caleb Mullens, Second Grade; Payton Kennedy, Third Grade ; Jacob Cline, Fourth Grade; Tyler Hatfield, Fifth Grade; Molly Cook, Sixth Grade; Mariah Brown, Seventh Grade; and Marissa Roberts,Eighth Grade.

Courtesy Photo