Marshall to present Music Mondays

The Marshall University School of Music will present the first lecture of the spring MUsic Mondays series Monday, Jan. 23, at 6:30 p.m. at the Cellar Door, 905 3rd Ave., Huntington. The spring series, titled “Music and Communication,” investigates various ways in which music communicates from the listener’s and the composer’s viewpoint.

The first lecture, “How Do We Understand Music?” looks at why certain works of music have more meaning for us than others. Co-presenter Dr. Michael Stroeher, professor of low brass at Marshall University, said that there are interesting parallels between music and language that explain why some works resonate with us and why some don’t.

“Some works, such as ‘The Star-Spangled Banner,’ have a ready-made association that gives the work meaning,” Stroeher said. “We all understand it as a work that displays our patriotism. But how do works that do not have such an association have meaning for us? That question and its answer is essential to our investigation of the emotional and intellectual connections that we have with music.”

The spring series will continue through April with the following lecture topics: Feb. 20: Music’s Emotional Affect

March 27: Composing Love: Giuseppe Verdi’s La Traviata

April 17: At the Edge of Mortality: Beethoven’s String Quartet in A minor, Op. 132

Seating is limited. Participants are invited to arrive early to enjoy conversation and refreshments.

A $10 donation is requested, payable at the door. Checks should be made payable to Marshall University. All proceeds will go to support the music program. MU students get in free with a Marshall ID.

For more information about MUsic Mondays, call the School of Music at 304-696-3117.