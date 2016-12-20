Seuder named to Southern BOG

Howard Seufer, a partner in the Charleston office of Bowles Rice, has been appointed by Governor Earl Ray Tomblin to the Board of Governors at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

Seufer has practiced in the area of education law for more than 35 years. During his career, he has served all 55 of West Virginia’s county boards of education, all eight of its regional education service agencies, the West Virginia Center for Professional Development, the State Department of Education, West Virginia community colleges and other institutions of higher education. As counsel to the West Virginia School Board Association, he is West Virginia’s liaison to the National Council of School Attorneys.

Seufer leads the Bowles Rice Education Law Group, ranked #1 in West Virginia School Law by The Best Lawyers in America® and listed as “Top Tier” in West Virginia for Education Law by U.S. News & World Report’s 2017 Best Law Firms. In addition, Best Lawyers in America has designated Seufer as its 2016 Lawyer of the Year for Education Law in the metro area encompassing southern West Virginia.

A trained facilitator, Seufer is frequently engaged as a presenter and panelist on school law issues, emphasizing preventive legal advice and practical action steps for education leaders and administrators.

Seufer is an emeritus director and past chair of the nation’s first statewide education fund, the Education Alliance. He also serves as vice chair of the West Virginia University Diversity Visiting Committee.

http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_howard.jpg