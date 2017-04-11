Jenkins announces mobile office hours

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) today announced his mobile office hours for April.

At the mobile office locations, members of Rep. Jenkins’ staff will be available to help Third District residents who need assistance with federal benefits, including Social Security, Medicare and disability. Constituents are encouraged to bring along documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues. The congressman will not be in attendance.

“My staff and I are committed to serving the people of the Third Congressional District of West Virginia. My staff has more than 30 years of experience working with federal agencies and can help cut through red tape. These mobile office hours offer residents the chance to meet with my staff on issues without having to travel to one of my district offices,” Rep. Jenkins said.

Thursday, April 13

11:30 a.m. to noon

Stepptown Multi-Purpose Senior Citizens Center

U.S. Route 152

Stepptown, W.Va. 25674

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln County Opportunity Company, Inc.

360 Main St.

Hamlin, W.Va. 25523

Noon to 1 p.m.

Kermit City Hall

101 Main St.

Kermit, W.Va. 25674

Monday, April 17

11 a.m. to noon p.m.

Salt Rock Senior Center

5490 Route 10

Salt Rock, W.Va. 25559

Tuesday, April 18

11 a.m. to noon

Westmoreland Senior Center

3609 Hughes St.

Huntington, W.Va. 25704

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Madison-Danville Senior Center

768 Lick Creek

Danville, W.Va. 25053

Wednesday, April 19

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Monroe Service Center

400 Main St.

Union, W.Va. 24983

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Wyoming County Council on Aging

695 Mountaineer Highway

Mullens, W.Va. 25882

Thursday, April 20

10 a.m. to noon

Montgomery City Hall

706 Third Ave.

Montgomery, W.Va. 25136

Friday, April 21

10 a.m. to noon

Princeton City Hall

100 Courthouse Road

Princeton, W.Va. 24740

Monday, April 24

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Pocahontas County Library

500 Eighth St.

Marlinton, W.Va. 24954

Tuesday, April 25

11 a.m. to noon

Webster Springs City Hall

146 McGraw Ave.

Webster Springs, W.Va. 26288

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Harry L. Joyce Senior Center

81 Liberty St.

Williamson, W.Va. 25661

Wednesday, April 26

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Point Pleasant Senior Center

101 Second St.

Point Pleasant, W.Va. 25550

1-2 p.m.

New Haven City Hall

218 Fifth St.

New Haven, W.Va. 25265

Thursday, April 27

9:30-10:30 a.m.

Barboursville Senior Center

721 Central Ave.

Barboursville, W.Va. 25504

11 a.m. to noon

Milton Senior Citizens Center

1032 Church St.

Milton, W.Va. 25541

Friday, April 28

11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Fort Gay Multi-Purpose Community Center

3135 Louisa St.

Fort Gay, W.Va. 25514