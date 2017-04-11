Jenkins announces mobile office hours

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) today announced his mobile office hours for April.
At the mobile office locations, members of Rep. Jenkins’ staff will be available to help Third District residents who need assistance with federal benefits, including Social Security, Medicare and disability. Constituents are encouraged to bring along documents they have received from federal agencies related to their issues. The congressman will not be in attendance.
“My staff and I are committed to serving the people of the Third Congressional District of West Virginia. My staff has more than 30 years of experience working with federal agencies and can help cut through red tape. These mobile office hours offer residents the chance to meet with my staff on issues without having to travel to one of my district offices,” Rep. Jenkins said.
Thursday, April 13
11:30 a.m. to noon
Stepptown Multi-Purpose Senior Citizens Center
U.S. Route 152
Stepptown, W.Va. 25674
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln County Opportunity Company, Inc.
360 Main St.
Hamlin, W.Va. 25523
Noon to 1 p.m.
Kermit City Hall
101 Main St.
Kermit, W.Va. 25674
Monday, April 17
11 a.m. to noon p.m.
Salt Rock Senior Center
5490 Route 10
Salt Rock, W.Va. 25559
Tuesday, April 18
11 a.m. to noon
Westmoreland Senior Center
3609 Hughes St.
Huntington, W.Va. 25704
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Madison-Danville Senior Center
768 Lick Creek
Danville, W.Va. 25053
Wednesday, April 19
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Monroe Service Center
400 Main St.
Union, W.Va. 24983
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Wyoming County Council on Aging
695 Mountaineer Highway
Mullens, W.Va. 25882
Thursday, April 20
10 a.m. to noon
Montgomery City Hall
706 Third Ave.
Montgomery, W.Va. 25136
Friday, April 21
10 a.m. to noon
Princeton City Hall
100 Courthouse Road
Princeton, W.Va. 24740
Monday, April 24
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Pocahontas County Library
500 Eighth St.
Marlinton, W.Va. 24954
Tuesday, April 25
11 a.m. to noon
Webster Springs City Hall
146 McGraw Ave.
Webster Springs, W.Va. 26288
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Harry L. Joyce Senior Center
81 Liberty St.
Williamson, W.Va. 25661
Wednesday, April 26
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Point Pleasant Senior Center
101 Second St.
Point Pleasant, W.Va. 25550
1-2 p.m.
New Haven City Hall
218 Fifth St.
New Haven, W.Va. 25265
Thursday, April 27
9:30-10:30 a.m.
Barboursville Senior Center
721 Central Ave.
Barboursville, W.Va. 25504
11 a.m. to noon
Milton Senior Citizens Center
1032 Church St.
Milton, W.Va. 25541
Friday, April 28
11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Fort Gay Multi-Purpose Community Center
3135 Louisa St.
Fort Gay, W.Va. 25514