Officals observe UBB anniversary

Officials released staements last week on the anniversary of the Upper Big Branch mine disaster.

Sen. Joe Manchin:

“Today our hearts are heavy with the sad memory of the tragic Upper Big Branch Mine Disaster. Seven years ago, 29 brave West Virginia miners went to work and never returned home to their loved ones. In the aftermath of that horrible day, through moments of hope and despair, all West Virginians and the nation grieved with the miners’ families.

“On this sad anniversary, we are reminded that no family or community should ever endure a preventable tragedy like the one at Upper Big Branch again. It is critical that we continue to improve our safety standards so that our miners’ lives are never in jeopardy and I remain absolutely and totally committed to the health and safety of every worker.

“Every man or woman who goes to work in the morning should go with the knowledge that they will return home safely to their families at the end of the day. Gayle and I join all West Virginians in grieving the loss of our miners and honoring those miners’ memories as we pray for the continued strength for their families.”

Rep. Evans Jenkins:

“We pause to remember and honor the 29 fathers, sons, brothers and friends we lost seven years ago today. Every mining family prays for their loved one to come home at the end of each shift, and we pray for peace and strength for these 29 families. We must do all we can to ensure the safety of each and every miner, and we will never forget those we lost on this sad day.”