Rabies vaccinations offered May 6

The Wyoming County rabies vaccination clinic schedule has been announced.

Rabies vaccinations will be $8 per shot. (Other vaccinations will also be available at significantly reduced rates)

May 6, 2017

8:00-8:30 Milam Creek Picnic Shelter, McGraws

8:55-9:55 Tralee Transfer Station, Tralee, Rt. 10

10:30-11:10 Wyoming County Health Dept. Parking Lot, Pineville

11:45-12:45 Baileysville Transfer Station, Baileysville

1:15-2:00 Cyclone Fire Department, Cyclone

2:30-3:30 Oceana Park Shelter, Oceana

3:45-4:15 Jesse, Across from State Police Headquarters

These clinics are being conducted by the Wyoming County Small Animal Clinic

These clinics are being sponsored by the Wyoming County Commission, Wyoming Co. Health Dept., and Wyoming Small Animal Clinic.