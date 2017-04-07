Board approves termination/transfer list

The Wyoming County Board of Education approved the termination and transfer list at its meeting on Thursday night.

At the board’s request, Superintendent of Schools Deirdre Cline discussed the process followed in developing the list.

She noted that persons on the transfer/termination list will be able to bid on any job that is posted.

Cline said she, assistant superintendents Robin Hall and Rebecca Cooke and Stacey Lusk-Butcher, director of assessments, collaborated in the process.

“We studied enrollment trends and studied school schedules to see what entrollment trends and projections are going to look like,” she commented.

She said the approach is to bve “as lawful and transparent as we can.”

The county is 60 positions (22 professional personnel, 38 service personnel) over the state aid formula.

The school levy helps to pay for some positions but not all of them, she noted.

A face to face meeting was held with each employee on the transfer/termination list if possible, Cline reported.

Employee response was “graceful and undertanding,” she said.

Meetings were also held with principals and student faculty presidents “to prepare them for the proces.

“We tried to answer questions as openly and honestly as we could and with as ,much compassion as we could,” she remarked.

Cline noted that some people on the list will be called back to work due to state requirements for classroom sizes and special education.

Check the April 12 Independent Herald for the complete story.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.