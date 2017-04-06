Hanover man pleads guilty to possession of child pornography

A Wyoming County man faces up to 20 years in federal prison after pleaded guilty yesterday to a child pornography crime, announced United States Attorney Carol Casto.

Eddie Dwaine Justice, Jr., 30, of Hanover, entered his guilty plea to possession of child pornography.

Justice admitted that in July 2016, he possessed over 600 images and videos of minors engaged in sexual acts. Many of the images and videos depict prepubescent minors. The images and videos were located on his personal computer found in his residence. The investigation also revealed that Justice was using a peer-to-peer file sharing program to download, receive, and distribute child pornography.

“This case should send a clear message – we will use every tool available to prosecute those who wish to do harm to children,” stated United States Attorney Casto. “There are significant consequences for child pornography crimes and we will continue working with our law enforcement partners to protect our communities and to hold those who victimize children accountable.”

The sentencing is scheduled for August 2, 2017.

The FBI conducted the investigation. Assistant United States Attorney Eric Bacaj is in charge of the prosecution. The plea hearing was held before United States District Judge Irene C. Berger.

This case is being brought as part of an ongoing initiative of the United States Attorney’s Office to combat child sexual exploitation and abuse in the Southern District of West Virginia.