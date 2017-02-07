AG announces mobile office hours

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents in February to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Peni Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:

February 8: 10 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at McDowell County Commission, 109 Wyoming St., Welch

February 9: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Orgas Community Center, 22654 Coal River Rd., Orgas

February 14: 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. Mobile Office Hours at Pineville Public Library, 155 Park St., Riverside Complex, Pineville

February 15: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Mary E. Brown Senior Center, 306 McCoy Alley, Matewan

February 15: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Mingo County Courthouse, 75 E. 2nd Ave., Williamson

February 22: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Delbarton Area Senior Center, 3826 Grace St., Delbarton

February 22: 1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Williamson Public Library, 101 Logan St., Williamson

February 23: 1:30 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Bramwell City Hall, 100 Simmons Ave., Bramwell

February 27: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Lincoln Primary Care, 7400 Lynn Ave., Hamlin

February 28: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Van Community Center, 4433 Chap Rd., Van

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”

The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.

For information, contact Peni Adams at 304-993-9106.