Meeting on Wyoming County Day set for Thursday

A new version of Wyoming County Day will be under discussion at a meeting this week.

The Wyoming County Economic Development Authority Board of Directors voted recently to end the annual trip to Charleston in favor of an event to be held in the county.

Working out the details will start with a meeting on Thursday at noon at the EDA office in Pineville.

“We’re hoping that any interested people will attend and participate,” said Christy Laxton, executive director of the EDA. “We want to make sure that we have a successful day.”

Since it is starting from scratch, there will be discussion on all aspects of the event.

“We have to work out all the logistics, such as when will it take place, will there be a breakfast or a lunch, will there be a reception,” Laxton commented.

“We have to decide if there will be a vendor booth set up,” she continued. “We’ll have to decide how it’s all going to play out.”

A location will also have to be identified.

This year’s Wyoming County Day will definitely not take place during the current legislative session, Laxton indicated.

‘“We’ll have to decide if we want to have it in the fall when they are meeting or some other time,” she said.

Past events included a reception at the Governor’s Mansion. Laxton is hopeful that Gov. Jim Justice will be able to attend the 2017 day.

With the state in a budget crisis, Laxton says one approach to consider is showcasing “the things we want to keep.” She mentioned new schools, Twin Falls, Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College and other possibilities.

She wants to make sure the new version is as successful as the 10-year run in Charleston.

“We had a number of people who had attended several of these types of events that Wyoming County Day was the best,” she pointed out. “Whatever we decide to do, we want this Wyoming County Day to be a success and have the same kind of reputation.”

Several sponsors have indicated that WCD can still use the funds they donated.

Laxton hopes people not active in WCD before will get involved.

“It’s always good to get new ideas and bring in new people,” she stated.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.