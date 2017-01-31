Herndon man charged in break in

A Herndon man has been arrested on an array of charges, including breaking and entering and transfer of stolen property.

Virgil Shrewsbury, III, 38, was arrested Tuesday at 1 p.m., according oto Chief Deputy Jimmy White of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department.

“He allegedly broke into a building, stealing a four-wheeler and some guns,” White said. The incident took place in Herndon late last Sunday and early Monday.

A gun was recovered at Shrewsbury’s residence, White indicated.

Shrewsbury is charged with breaking and entering, convicted felon in possession of a firearm and transfer of stolen property. He also had outstanding warrants from Arizona, White said.

Shrewsbury is currently in Southern Regional Jail on $10,000 bond.

Deputy Shane White is the investigating officer.

