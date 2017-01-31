Helping kids: Shop with a Cop





Three members of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department had the same idea.

Now they’re making it a reality.

The department will introduce its Shop with a Cop program this year. The goal is to raise $3,000 and provide Christmas for 30 children.

Sheriff C.S. Parker, Chief Deputy Jimmy White and Lt. Teddy Riffe had all thought about doing something for chldren.

“We started talking, and all three of us had thought about it,” Riffe commented.

“We thought this would be a good way to help kids with the economyy the way it is,” White said.

It’s off to a good start. Riffe said the program was announced on Facebook a day earlier and had already attracted $1,100 in pledges.

“We feel like this will be successful,” Riffe remarked.

“We’re asking people to sponsor with a $100 donation, but any donation will be appreciated,” White remarked. “One hundred percent of the proceeds will go to the children.”

Riffe said attorney Thomas Evans is setting up a non-proift, tax exempt organization.

“We hope to increase the amount we raise over the years,” Riffe observed.

Anyone who wants to make a donation by check should write Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, Shop with a Cop, Riffe explained.

Riffe said the account has three signatures, and at least two must sign.

“We want people to know that everything is being done properly,” he stated.

An account for the fund has been set up at First Community Bank.

The program is for children in grades K-8, but Riffe says it could eventually be expanded to K-12.

He says officers will talk to principals this fall about setting up a committee of teachers to help identify children in need.’

The shopping excursion will take place in late November or early December. Each child will have $100 in shopping money.

Other details are still being finalized.

“It’s something I always wanted to do,” Riffe said. “I talked to Jimmy and the sheriff and the wanted to do it as well.

“I think it’s going to work out,” he added.