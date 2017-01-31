MountainHeart offers free tax prep

MountainHeart Community Services is offering free tax preparation through mid-April.

Uncle Sam (sometimes known as Homer Nutter) was on hand at the Matheny site on Friday as a patriotic reminder to taxpayers.

MountainHeart is the second largest site in the state and did over 1,500 returns for tax year 2015.

“We had over $3 million in refunds,” said Patricia Estep, program support coordinator and site coordinator for EITC.

“It helps our area (to have the refund money circulating locally),” said Susan Stafford, Head Start/Early Head Start Director.

Estep pointed out that the free preparation is a big attraction. “They would pay $300 ot $500 to have them done,” she noted.

MountainHeart is part of the Southern West Virginia EITC (Earned Income Tax Credit) Coalition.

EITC is a credit for working families within income guidelines. Qualifying families get $4,000 to $5,000 in returns, Estep reported.

The service is available Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. through April 17.

Walk ins are welcome, and no appointment is required.

Refunds are received normally in seven to 10 days via direct deposit.

“We’re already getting a steady flow of people (who want to get their taxes done,” Stafford commented. “In a couple of weeks, it will get really busy.”

Over 100 returns have been filed so far.

Volunteers, most of them MountainHeart staff, do the tax preparations.

“They are all certified by the IRS,” said Delana Daniels, service manager for the EITC Coalition. “And they all have to pass a test.”

Preparers can go back three years if a person has not field during that time.

All returns are e-filed.

For more information, go to www.mountainheartwv.org.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

