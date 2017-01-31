Blackwell named SBA chief

It was a short retirement for former Wyoming County schools chief Frank “Bucky” Blackwell.

Gov. Jim Justice has named Blackwell the executive director of the School Building Authority, the agency responsible for overseeing construction and major improvements on the state’s schools.

Blackwell served as superintendent of schools for 34 years and retired on June 30.

While he had familiarity with the SBA—Wyoming County got full funding to build Wyoming East and partial funding on three other schools from the agency during his years as superintendent —Blackwell said he did not pursue the position.

“They knew I had some experience with the SBA,” he observed.

He was invited to Charleston for an interview. “They offered me the job about half way through the interview,” he commented.

“It was a hard decision to make,” Blackwell said. “I’m having to spend a lot of time away from my family.

“Sometimes an opportunity knocks on your door,” he noted. “You think you can make a difference in people’s lives. I’m going to work hard and try to do a good job for the state.”

Blackwell said he is “really interested in making all schools in all areas the best they can be and to stretch the dollars to make it happen,” he stated. “The SBA has been a successful agency. You can see what happened in Wyoming County and across West Virginia.”

The SBA is involved in helping schools in counties, such as Nicholas and Greenbrier, which suffered devastating floods last year.

“We work with FEMA and help them with what they need to do,” Blackwell said.

“If there’s any way to keep our kids well educated and ready for what’s around the corner (I want to do it),” he remarked.

Blackwell pointed out that the SBA works with legislators on funding and legislation which affects the agency.

“Everybody is going to be trying to find some answers to some tough questions,” he said.

The SBA’s role does not end with funding new construction and major improvements.

“The staff here helps with everything,” Blackwell explained.

That includes site selection for new schools, reviewing architect’s plans, working with construction managers and other duties.

“We have four people who go out to sites to see that buildings are being built properly and to look at good pieces of property,” remarked Blackwell.

A lot of funding for SBA projects is provided through the West Virginia Lottery, he noted.

Blackwell said that, in light of low interest rates, he will be working to refinance some bonds used in school construction. “It would save the state millions of dollars,” he noted.

