Sheriff releases January report

Wyoming County Sheriff C.S. Parker has released his department’s report for the month of January.

McKinney: Mindy Lee Honaker, Harper, arson and arson causing injury; Lisa Louise Brown, Crab Orchard, DUI with minors; Jeremy Scott Tilley, High Point, NC, DUI first offense

S. Cook: Amanda Renee Hatfield, Pineville, destruction of property and petit larceny (two counts); Jesse Lee Evans, Glen Rogers, family court pick up; Donald W. Lester, Baileysville, parole violation; Michael Wayne Massey, Lester, nighttime burglary; Clayton Eugene Hale, Pineville, domestic battery

Parker: Phillip Wade McKinney, Mullens, nighttime burglary

Johnson: William Roe Miller, Charleston, parole violation

Ellison: Jeremy Scott Hopson, Brenton, obstructing an officer; Dustin Garret Smith, Itmann, petit larceny; Jamie Carol Belcher, Bud, capias and petit larceny; Vernon Lynn Newcomb, Fanrock, capias; Bonnie Renee Sizemore, Herndon, filing false police report; Donnie Ray Sizemore, Herndon, filing false police report; Aaron Lee Shrewsbury, Itmann, petit larceny;

Justice: John Wayne Workman, Cyclone, bailpiece; Steven Keith Neely, Oceana, DUI controlled substance

Brooks: James R. Lewis, Oceana, conspiracy (misdemeanor); Alfred Calvin Lawson, Pineville, capias; Billy Joe Godfrey, Hanover, battery.

Lane: Bruce Conley Shrewsbury, Stephenson, receiving stolen property; James Alden Cook, sexual abuse by parent or custodian

Harper: Mark A. Goode, Pineville, worthless check; Tabetha Tipton, Pineville, worthless check (two counts); Debra L. Parsons, Oceana, worthless check; Adam Ryan Barnett, Brenton, domestic battery and destruction of property; Emily Lou Ogle, Pineville, worthless check;

Hall: Virgil A. Shrewsbury III, Bud, breaking and entering, felon in possession of firearm and transfer of stolen property

Johnson and Lane: Mitchell Shane Goodwin, Kopperston, petit larceny and procuring water.

An arrest is not a conviction, and all persons are presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

