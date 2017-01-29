Mullens man arrested on drug charge

A Mullens man has been arrested on a drug related charge.

According to Mullens Police Chief Ray Toler, Donald Ramsey is charged with possession with intent to deliver crystal meth.

Ramsey was arrested at his residence.

Toler said police officers also recovered stolen property, a small amount of marijuana and pills.

Ramsey was taken before Magistrate Craig Cook, who set bond at $25,000 cash.

Officer Kenny Shrader is in charge of the investigation,.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department assisted the Mullens police.

Photo: Donald Ramsey

