Governor names Blackwell SBA chief

It was a short retirement for former Wyoming County schools chief Frank “Bucky” Blackwell.

Gov. Jim Justice has named Blackwell the executive director of the School Building Authority, the agency responsible for overseeing construction and major improvements on the state’s schools.

Blackwell served as superintendent of schools for 34 years and retired on June 30.

While he had familiarity with the SBA—Wyoming County got full funding to build Wyoming East and partial funding on three other schools from the agency during his years as superintendent —Blackwell said he did not pursue the position.

He was invited to Charleston for an interview. “They offered me the job about half way through the interview,” he commented.

“It was a hard decision to make,” Blackwell said. “I’m having to spend a lot of time away from my family.

“Sometimes an opportunity knocks on your door,” he noted. “You think you can make a difference in people’s lives. I’m going to work hard and try to do a good job for the state.”

