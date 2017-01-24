Wyoming County Day coming

By John Conley

Wyoming County Day will be coming to Wyoming County.

The Economic Development Authority Board of Directors voted at its meeting last Thursday to make the move.

WCD, which celebrated its tenth anniversary last year, has previously been held in Charleston while the Legislature is in session.

The event featured local businesses and organizations in the Upper Rotunda and a dinner at the Governor’s Mansion.

“We need to bring people to this county,” said Bob Spencer of radio station KISS-FM.

He said the event had been successful in its early years, but that in recent years there had been little chance to talk to legislators.

EDA Director Christy Laxton noted that there was money already donated for the 2017 event. She said the Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) had indicated it wanted its money back if the event was not going to be held in Charleston.

Spencer said he felt high profile politicans could be brought to the county.

“We’ve got to bring them here,” he commented.

The board voted to make the change of venue. Cash sponsors of WCD will be contacted via correspondence.

A planning committee will meet on Feb. 9 at noon at the EDA office to discuss a date, location and agenda for this year’s event.

Interested persons are invited to attend that meeting.

Wyoming and several other counties will be part of Southern West Virginia Day at the Legislature on March 6.

Businesses and others interested in taking part in that event are advised to contact Tommy Adkins of Corridor G Regional Development at 304-896-1878.

