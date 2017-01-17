Oceana: New police chief sworn in

Matt Sluss was sworn in as the new Oceana police chief at last Thursday’s town council meeting.

A law enforcement officer for 11 years, Sluss said he likes police work because he gets to meet new people.

“Even though it’s usually not a good time for them, I do enjoy helping them,” he said.

Sluss expressed thanks to all those who have halped him, including former chief Jeff Barlow (now a magistrate) and for the the support of the council members.

Marshall Walker was sworn in as sergeant.

Barlow issued the oath of office to to Sluss and Walker.

In other business at the meeting, the council heard report from Dunn Engineering and E.L. Robinson engineerting.

Dave Cole, a project manager for E.L. Robinson, said it was important for the town to continue to seek funding for projects.

“If you don’t ask for the funds, you’re never going to be funded,” he said.

He discussed water projects and possible sources of funding, such as AML and the West Virginia Infrastructure Council.

“We try to do it in a way that we are flexibile and can adapt (to funding that becomes available),” Cole stated.

Mayor Tom Evans said he wanted to show funding agencies “that we’re trying to be proactive.”

“You’ve got to be vigilant and you’ve got to be aggressive,” Cole remarked.

“We’ll have to explain what the town is doing to retire debt,” he added.

Through persistence, he said, “we will eventually hit pay dirt. These grants are very competitive.”

Also, Evans reported that the dissolution of the Kopperston PSD seemed to be proceeding.

“It’s going to take a little time,” he commented.

Sluss gave his monthly report. “Everybody’s stepping up,” he said.

The council approved a first reading of an ordinance which calls for the publication of the identification of businesses in arrears on their B and O taxes.

Evans said it would be important to apply the ordinance consistently. “If we do it on one, we have to do it on all of them,” he stated.

