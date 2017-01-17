Evan Jenkins announces funds for flood aid

Submitted Article

U.S. Representative Evan Jenkins (R-W.Va.) announced today that he has helped secure more than $87.2 million in disaster funding for West Virginia to help rebuild from the June flooding.

This money was included in the government funding bill passed earlier this month, and the Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery amount for West Virginia of $87,280,000 was released today. This is an addition to $17 million in flood aid West Virginia received from Congress in September, bringing the total federal assistance up to more than $104 million.

“As a member of the House Appropriations Committee, I’ve worked diligently to make sure our state receives the federal funding needed to help rebuild our communities. I saw the damage from these floods firsthand throughout West Virginia and know how much support our towns and families will need on the long road to recovery. This funding is a down payment on our future needs, and I will continue to use my role on the Appropriations Committee to fight for West Virginians and to hold federal agencies accountable.”