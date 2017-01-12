Pineville Middle student wins county bee

There was no ambiguity about Sarah Peery’s win in the Wyoming County Spelling Bee.

Peery, a seventh grader at Pineville Middle, spelled “ambiguity” in the 15th round to win the 2017 bee on Thursday morning.

She admitted she was nervous as the bee went from round to round.

The 21 contestants were down to five by the fifth round, and the number shrank to three in the eighth round.

“My family and I didn’t realize until last week that (the county bee) was coming up, but I studied every day after I found out,” Peery commented.

She and runner-up Raven Poe, a Mullens Middle student and 2015 bee winner, will advance to regional competiton at Capital High School in Charleston on March 11.

Ben Simmons of Pineville Middle took third. He will be the alternate in the event the winner or runner-up can not go to Charleston.

Regional winners move on to the state event in Morgantown.

Peery is a spelling bee veteran. She has won the McDowell County bee twice.

Students in grades 4-8 are eligible for the bee.

Westside Principal Keith Stewart was the word announcer.

Judges were Assistant Superintendents Robin Hall and Rebecca Cooke and Stacey Butcher, Director of Personnel and Assessment.

Deborah Hall, Director of Federal and Learning Enrichment Programs, is the bee director.

Teresa Maynard took video of the event.

Dwayne Blankenship, a Florida resident and 1983 graduate of Baileysville High School, donated tee shirts for all of the bee participants.

This year’s bee participants are listed below.

Baileysville: Thomas Toler, winner; Maddy Redden, runner-up.

Berlin McKinney: Madalyn Brown, winner; Brooklyn Toler, runner-up.

Glen Fork: Emily Osborne, winner; Elijah Ellis, runner-up.

Herndon Consolidated: Alexis Smith, winner; Chloe Quesenberry, runner-up.

Huff Consolidated: Andrew Sherwood, winner; Marissa Roberts, runner-up.

Mullens Elementary: Thomas Wikel, winner; Jackson Seaton, runner-up.

Mullens Middle: Raven Poe, winner; Rileigh Mullins, runner-up.

Oceana Middle: Amelia Musciar, winner; Erin Cook, runner-up.

Pineville Elementary: Sydnie Thomas, winner; Bella Scott, runner-up.

Pineville Middle: Sarah Peery, winner; Ben Simmons, runner-up.

Road Branch: Jayda Thornsberry, winner; Cadence Blackburn, runner-up.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Photo: Sarah Peery (right) of Pineville Middle School won the Wyoming County Spelling Bee on Thursday. Ben Simmons (left) of Pineville Middle is alternate, and Raven Poe of Mullens Middle is the runner-up.

http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0288.jpg