Pineville Middle is state winner in Samsung contest

A Pineville Middle School science teacher has been picked as the state winner in the 2017 Samsung Solve for Tomorrow contest. Now, she and her class are taking aim at national honors.

Amanda Mullins and her sixth grade science class were selected for what a letter from the Samsung Solve for Tomorrow Team calls an “innovative approach to advancing interest in STEM among your students as well as making an impact in your community.”

Mullins said her students developed a project called “The Pineville Giving Tree.”

Students who are in need of food, clothing and other necessities can use the program on any school computer to post online about the need.

“It made me feel amazing (that students wanted to help others),” Mullins said. “Some of them need help themselves.”

One of the goals of the project is to expand the program to other schools in Wyoming County.

As state winners, Mullins and her class have already won $25,000 in Samsung technology. But they could win more in national competition.

State winners develop a three-minute video about their activity plan. It must be submitted by early February.

The top ten finalists will do a presentation on their projects in New York City in March. Three national winners are selected from the ten finalists.

Mullins said she was first made aware of the Solve for Tomorrow contest last year by Jima Dunigan.

That project did not advance.

“I decided to try again,” she commented.

This year’s project competed first at the state level, and Pineville Middle was chosen as one of five finalists.

The other finalists were Bluefield High School, Herbert Hoover High School, Andrew Jackson Middle School and the Calhoun-Gilmer Career Center.

After submitting additional information about their proposal, Mullins learned in late December that she was the state winner.

She credited her students for the success they are enjoying.

“They are so motivated ,” Mullins remarked. “It’s been wonderful to see them working so hard.

“I’m so proud of these students and happy that we made it to the next level.”

Solver for Tomorrow is aimed at getting teachers to show how STEM (Science Technology, Engineering and Math) can be used to help the local community.

