BOE: No school, no game

A policy approved by the Wyoming County Board of Education on Tuesday evening means no ballgames will be played on days when school has been called off.

Policy 1711, approved unanimously, forbids all school activities, including adult education classes and board meetings, on days when school has been cancelled.

“We practiced this last year, but we feel it should be a formal policy,” commented Superintendent of Schools Deirdre Cline.

Robin Hall, assistant superintendent of schools for secondary schools, reviewed the policy.

Principals can seek an exception, Hall noted, and the superintendent makes the ruling on that.

She recalled an incident a few years ago when permission was given for a Wyoming East-Westside boys basketball game to take place on Saturday after conditions had improved.

Cline said safety would be her guiding light in making school cancellation decisions.

“If it’s too bad to have school, it’s too bad to have an activity,” she said.

She noted that she had to consider that some people, despite poor conditions, would try to attend classes or other events if they were being held.

She said Hall collaborated with principals in forming the policy.

In other news, the board approved a resolution requesting that the Division of Highways to include the Lizzard Creek Road in its system.

Maintenance Director Jeff Brewer said the DOH would maintain a stretch of the road to the site where the asphalt ends.

The road leads to the new Huff Consolidated School.

Cline said the incline of the road “can be treacherous” in the winter.

Brewer provided the board with maps depicting the affected area.

He explained that the DOH had to take the road into its system “because they can not enter private property due to liability.”

Brewer said there were two parts to the resolution, including the BOE deeding this section of the road to the DOH.

Similar arrangements were made at Wyoming East and Westside in the past, he pointed out.

A celebrations of success session was held before the business portion of the meeting. Winners from the Science Fair, Math Field Day and national winners from the Career and Technical Center were honored.

Wyoming East High School was recognized for having a 93.18 percent graduation rate in 2015-16.

Board Member Allan Stiltner said he would like to see the people involved in building the tiny house (for use by flood victims) honored at a future meeting.

The board meets next on Jan. 19 at Herndon Consolidated School.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Photo: Tyler Phillips and Zach Taylor, post-graduate students at the Career and Technical Center, won bronze medals in mobile robotics at the Skills USA competition. They were honored at Tuesday’s Board of Education meeting.

