Officials take oath of office

Wyoming County officials took the oath of office in the lobby of the historic courthouse last Friday morning.

County Clerk Mike Goode, retiring after 36 years, issued the oath in front of a huge Christmas tree as light snow blew around outside.

One of those to whom he issued the oath was his successor, Jewell Aguilar, who has worked in the clerk’s office fost all but a few days of Goode’s tenure.

Several employees of the clerk’s office wiped away tears as they looked on.

Aguilar was surrounded by family, including her husband, daughter and grandchildren.

“I’m humbled to have been elected by the people of Wyoming County,” Aguilar said. “And I’m excited and looking forward to this new adventure.”

She had high praise for her predecessor, who has held the office since 1981.

“It’s been an honor to work with Mike Goode all these years,” Aguilar commented. “I feel blessed to be his successor.”

Aguilar beat County Commissioner Jason Mullins in the primary.

Assessor Mike E. Cook is starting his third term in office.

He defeated Earl Mongeni, Jr., in the primary and was unopposed in the general election.

When he first ran, he recalled, he thought it was important to have someone with an engineering degree in the job.

“I thought it would help the county, and it has,” he remarked.

Now, he says, “I feel I would be letting the county down (if I did not run).”

Cook was accompanied by his wife, daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Dr. Sam Muscari, Sr., was sworn in as county commissioner, an office he first held several years ago.

He defeated a strong field which included incumbent Larry Mathis in the Democratic primary.

Carol Morgan stood by Muscari as he took the oath.

“I’m for the county,” Muscari commented. “I’m not for an area, I’m for the whole county.

“We need a business approach,” he said.

He said it was the approach he took when he served previously on the commission and on the Board of Education.

Muscari takes office in a tough economic time. But he says Wyoming County is in better shape than many other counties.

“I don’t see drastic measures (required),” he said.

Coffee and doughnuts were served after the ceremoninies.

Jewell Aguilar (left, with hand raised) takes the oath of office as the new county clerk last Friday at the Wyoming County Courthouse. Retiring County Clerk Mike Goode (right) issues the oath. Also pictured are Whitney Bailey, Chloe Prichard, Zachary Pierson, Kennedy Bailey and Mark Aguilar. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0069.jpg Jewell Aguilar (left, with hand raised) takes the oath of office as the new county clerk last Friday at the Wyoming County Courthouse. Retiring County Clerk Mike Goode (right) issues the oath. Also pictured are Whitney Bailey, Chloe Prichard, Zachary Pierson, Kennedy Bailey and Mark Aguilar.