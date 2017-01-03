Looking back: A review of 2016 events

January

Sen. Daniel Hall said his resignation situation would be resolved.

Democrats suggested that, since Hall was a Democrat when last elected, a Democrat should fil the seat. Hall said the State Code was clear about filling vacancies and that “people are grasping at straws.”

The Oceana Town Council voted for a social host ordinance which would hold adults responsible if they hold parties where drugs or alcohol are furnished to people under 21.

Elizabeth Hendricks, an eighth grader at Mullens Middle School, won the Wyoming County Spelling Bee.

The Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department and Southern West Virginia Violent Crime and Drug Task Force arrested 61 on drug related charges.

The death of a Peter Dale Sprouse, 53, of Clear Fork at the Greenbrier Minerals Lower War Eagle Mine at Cyclone was under investigation.

Wyoming County Superintendent of Schools Frank “Bucky” Blackwell was chosen by the governor to fill the House of Delegates seat vacated by the resignation of Linda Phillips.

County Clerk Mike Goode announced he would run for the 9th District State Senate seat.

The State Supreme Court ruled that Daniel Hall’s replacement for the State Senate should be a Republican. Businesswoman Sue Cline was picked for the seat.

Winter Storm Jonas dumped a foot of snow on Wyoming County but caused little havoc.

Active shooter training was held for employees at the Wyoming County Courthouse.

February

New Senator Sue Cline said she was “shocked” when Gov. Tomblin called to tell her she would be filling the 9th District Senate seat.

“It’s exciting,” she said.

The Wyoming County Historical Museum took part in West Virginia History Day in Charleston.

The Board of Education continued to review budget concerns in the wake of state education funding cuts.

“We’re looking at (cuts) that won’t hurt kids,” said Deirdre Cline, assistant superintendent of schools.

Deirdre Cline, who described herself as “a teacher in the mountains,” was named to succeed Frank “Bucky” Blackwell as superintendent of Wyoming County schools. Blackwell is retiring effective June 30.

Boad of Education Member Robbie Bailey announced he would not seek re-election. He said “time managment” was the biggest factor in his decision.

Wyoming East won the Class AA championship at the Big Atlantic Classic with a double overtime win over Robert C. Byrd.

Westside High School’s theater troupe performed “Frozen.”

Mullens Police Chief Ray Toler, who suffered with vision problems for months but continued in his job, was named Police Officer of the Month.

The first Wyoming County Social Studies Fair was held at Pineville Elementary School.

March

The Wyoming County 911 Center moved to a new location at the edge of Pineville along Route 16. Emergency Services Director Dean Meadows said the new site had more space and new technology.

Wyoming East’s Lady Warriors beat Summers County in a top three battle in sectional tournament play. The game was played before a packed house at Liberty.

“Heidi Ann, the World’s Teeniest Tiniest Girl,” a children’s book, was published. It was written by Oceana native Brian Hutchinson.

The BOE approved contracts for future superintendent Deirdre Cline and Assistant Superintendent Robin Hall. “The board’s goal is to have a seamless transition,” said Cline.

Wyoming East’s Lady Warriors defeated Fairmont Senior, 54-26, to win the school’s first state title in girls basketball.

The Oceana Chamber of Commerce did a restart with Jim Cook becoming the chamber president.

Wyoming East’s boys reached the state semifinals before falling to Poca.

Lt. Brad Ellison, who has worked at the Sheriff’s Department since 1991, was named Police Officer of the Month.

April

Brittany Bauer, a teacher at Wyoming East, was selected to take part in an expedition to the Galapagos Islands.

Jim Justice, a Democratic candidate for governor, campaigned in Pineville and Oceana.

The Oceana Town Council voted not to increase water rates.

The Wyoming East Theater Troupe won best performance of a one-act play and other awards at the West Virginia State High School Thespian Festival.

A water contamination trial got under way at the Wyoming County Courthouse. Sixteen families in the Coal Mountain area alleged their well water was impacted by activities conducted by Dynamic Energy, Inc. The trial lasted several weeks, and the company was eventually found not guilty on all counts.

Legendary Mullens hoop coach Don Nuckols, who guided the Rebels to five state championships, was honored at a banquet in Beckley.

A groundbreaking was held for the Pineville E-Z Stop. The store is owned by Dr. Sam Muscari, Sr., Dr. Mike Muscari and Jeff Halsey and is located across the street from Pineville Elementary School.

Superintendent of Schools Frank “Bucky” Blackwell said the state’s failure to approve a budget left schools and other entities “in limbo” and made it more difficult to make decisions about hiring and programs.

Westside freshman Nikki Conn won the Miss Teen West Virginia All-Star pageant. It was her first time entering a pageant.

Shawn Jenkins was named the new boys basketball coach at Westside. “I always wanted to coach at Westside,” he said.

May

A severe thunderstorm brought strong winds and hail through the county. Some secondary roads were blocked by trees, and about 400 households lost power.

Early voting turnout was strong for the primary election.

The Brenton Volunteer Fire Department held a fund raiser for Aaron Fortner, a Coal Mountain man severely injured in a logging accident.

A public comment meeting was held for the Guyandotte River Water Trail.

The Board of Education heard a report from Assistant Superintendent Robin Hall on developing strategies to increase graduation rates.

Dr. Sam Muscari, Sr., was elected to the Wyoming County Commission, defeating incumbent Larry Mathis in the Democratic primary. Jewell Aguilar defeated Jason Mullins in the county clerk race. Tony Paynter edged teenager Jacob Snuffer for the Republican nomination for the 25th District House of Delegates.

Wyoming County SADD advisor Kathy Brunty was named the National Sadd Advisor of the Year.

June

Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College held community forums to get public input on a craft beer brewing program.

A federal directive on transgender students was discussed by the Wyoming County Board of Education.

Assistant Superintendent Deirdre Cline said the board’s law firm had been consulted. “We have always taken care of our student,” she commented.

Lt. Jimmy White, who has worked for the Sheriff’s Department for 31 years, was named the Police Officer of the Month.

Retiring Superintendent of Schools Frank “Bucky” Blackwell was honored at a reception. He was the state’s longest serving superintendent with 34 years on the job.

The Wyoming County SADD offered free lemonade on Fridays at sites around the county.

Dozens of residents unhappy with maintenance at the Palm Memorial Gardens cemetery in Matheny voice their complaints at a public meeting.

The murder trial of James Green, a Ravencliff man accused in the shooting death of Ernest Cline of Kopperston, begain in Wyoming County Circuit Court. He was eventually convicted of second degree murder.

Tom Evans was elected mayor of Oceana.

Local fire departements and other groups stepped up to provide relief for the victims of flooding in Greenbrier and several other counties.

The Wyoming County Fire Department in Pineville honored Jack Lambert, a member of the VFD for 70 years.

July

The Mullens city pool reopened thanks to the efforts of area citizens. “We had donations from in and out of town,” said Virginia Lusk, one of those who worked to get the pool open.

Civil War Days was held in Oceana.

Superintendent of Schools Deirdre Cline said she wanted students to have a “healthy fear of drugs.”

Two people were rescued at RD. Bailey Lake after getting stuck near the Justice Bridge.

Work began on the Power House West, a youth center in Oceana.

Randall Aliff, a law enforcement officer for 40 years, retired as Wyoming County Sheriff. He said back problems were part of the reason. C.S. Parker, who has served as sheriff previously, was named his successor.

The Oceana Town Council approved an emergency water rate increase.

August

Coalfields Expressway Executive Director Richard Browning said the entity would continue to operate on emergency funds.

Pineville police arrested two Georgia men on drug related charges. One of the arrests included a two-hour chase by car and on foot.

A new greenhouse went up at the Wyoming County Career and Technical Center.

Civil War Days will be moved to Twin Falls Resort State Park. Museum officials said “lack of support” in Oceana was the main reason for the move.

Medical Time Out, a program aimed at quick and efficient response to football injuries, entered its third year in Wyoming County.

The Wyoming East Lady Warriors were named grand marshals for the Labor Day Parade.

September

Westside routed Wyoming East, 58-8 in the annual Battle for the Coal Shovel.

Michelle Morgan, a literature teacher at Pineville Middle School, was named the Wyoming County Teacher of the Year.

Linda Allen, secretary at Berlin McKinney Elementary School, was named Service Personnel of the Year.

Wyoming County native Jamie Leigh Reichert was featured in the reality TV series “Catching Kelce” and competed for Miss West Virginia USA.

Wyoming County Emergency Services Director Dean Meadows was honored as the State Emergency Manager of the Year. He has been the county’s only emergency services director since 1991.

Dominion Gas workers were locked out at the Brenton site and elsewhere in a five-state area. “We still want to work,” said Jason Barry Davis, who picketed at the Brenton location with co-workers.

Handle With Care, an initiative aimed at helping school cildren who may have experienced trauma, was launched. Police officers inform schools if they visit a home where one of the students lives.

John Daniels, a Wyoming County magistrate for 28 years, died at 70.

Kyrsha Anderson was named homecoming queen at Wyoming East.

October

The Wyoming County Board of Education learned from Business Manager Kim Cook that the future financial situation was not bright. Shrinking enrollment and less revenue are likely, Cook reported.

Area police officers took a course in processing a crime scene at the Wyoming County Courthouse. Prosecutor Mike Cochrane’s office funded the class.

The Wyoming East golf team won the Class AA state championship in Wheeling, finishing four strokes ahead of runner-up Fairmont Senior. The Warriors were runners-up the year before.

Emergency Services Director Dean Meadows reported that a homeland security grant would pay to put in-car cameras in Sheriff’s Department vehicles.

Congressman Evan Jenkins spoke at the Wyoming County Council on Aging in Mullens.

A community meeting was held in Pineville to plan for the 2017 Boy Scout Initiative. Christy Laxton is the champion o fthe Wyoming County initiative.

Thousands turned out for Pineville’s annual Autumn Fest.

Deputy Zachary Bailey was named the Police Officer of the Month.

November

A memorial service was held for 80-year-old Carolyn Clay, a local icon who owned and operated the Pinnacle Drive Inn for nearly 50 years. The Pinnacle is famous for its hot dogs.

Sue Cline and Tony Paynter won legislative seats, continuing the area’s trend of voting Republican. Cline won the 9th District Senate seat and Paynter won the 25th Distrit of the House of Delegates.

Letter grades for the state’s schools were released, and Wyoming County had three Bs, eight Cs, and two Ds. “We are pleased but not satisfied,” said Superintendent of Schools Deirdre Cline. Later, plans were discussed to aid the two schools which got Ds.

The first ever Wyoming County Science Fair was held at Berlin McKinney Elementary School.

Brittany Bauer, a teacher at Wyoming East, shared her experiences as part of a National Geographic expedition to the Galapagos Islands. Bauer was one of 35 Grosvenor Scholars selected in the U.S. and Canada.

Sen. Joe Manchin spoke at the Wyoming County Council on Aging and addressed the importance of protecting coal miners retirement benefits.

December

The Wyoming County Commission voted to dissolve the Kopperston Public Service District. The PSD and Town of Oceana, which provides Kopperston with water, each presented their side of a long brewing dispute in a one-hour hearing. It was suggested that a water board be formed with members from all areas served by the Oceana water system.

Pineville and Oceana celebrated Christmas with parades.

It was the first parade for Oceana, and the second for Pineville’s Hometown Christmas event.

Long time County Clerk Mike Goode was honored with a retirement luncheon at the Wyoming County Courthouse.

Goode was clerk for 36 years and brought the county’s elections and record keeping into the digital age.

Power House West, a youth center and counterpart to the Power House in Pineville, opened in Oceana. Over 2,000 volunteer hours went into refurbishing a building donated by the Clark Family.

The Wyoming County Board of Education voted on what to do with 10 empty buildings around the county. Circumstances were different for each structure, according to Superintendent of Schools Deirdre Cline. In two cases, Beartown and Itmann, research revealed that the BOE did not own the buildings.

The Wyoming East Lady Warriors were the pre-season No. 1 in state girls basketball polls. But East suffered a big loss when all-state point guard Gabby Lupardus was injured in the second game of the season.

