Lt. Will Hall followed a family tradition by going into law enforcement.

“A lot of my family is in law enforcement,” said Hall, who is the Independent Herald’s Police Officer of the Month. “I was interested in it since I was young.”

A 20-year member of the Wyoming County Sheriff’s Department, he studied computer technology in college.

But he returned to his first love when it came to a career choice.

“I’d been around family enough to know what it was like,” Hall noted. “It was exactly what I expected.”

“Sherill (Sheriff C.S. Parker) gave me my break,” he commented.

“It makes you feel good when you help people and do something you’re satisfied with,” Hall said.

The job has changed in the two decades since he began.

“It’s gotten harder in terms of it has gotten more serious, more dangerous,” he noted.

Drugs and a struggling economy are two of the reasons Hall believes account for the changes.

As with almost every profession, police work has changed as technology has evolved.

“I like the technology changes,” Hall remarked. “One of the things I do is computer investigation, and that’s a change I really like.”

A big part of his job is collecting evidence for cases that go to trial.

“I like that aspect of it,” Hall said. “It’s interesting to see how they use the evidence and to be there in court (when it is presented).

Sometimes, he says, the evidence is used in surprising ways.

Hall has advice for young people considering a career in law enforcement.

“If you have a passion to do the job, you will like the job,” he stated. “It does have its rewards.”

He has only positive thoughts about working with the Sheriff’s Department.

“It’s been great,” he said. “I would not work for any other department. The people you work with here are great. I love everybody I work with here.

“I love coming to work every day,” he added. “I love what I do.”

Hall is a graduate of Mullens High School and Concord.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_DSC_0031.jpg