Attorney General announces mobile office hours

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.

Peni Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:

January 4 1 p.m. –3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Oceana City Hall, 1285 Cook Parkway, Oceana

January 5: Noon – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at McDowell County Commission on Aging, 725 Steward St., Welch

January 6: 10:30 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Pineville City Hall, 296 Appalachian Hwy., Pineville

January 12: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Welch City Hall, 88 Howard Ave., Welch

January 17: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Boone County Courthouse, 200 State St., Madison

January 18: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Gilbert Senior Center, 4th & Venus St., Gilbert

January 18: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Gilbert City Hall, Central Ave., Gilbert

January 19: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Lincoln County Opportunity Council Senior Center, 360 Main St., Hamlin

January 24: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Bluefield City Hall, 200 Rogers St., Bluefield

January 25: Noon – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Morrisvale-Ryan Community Center, 6492 Horse Creek Rd., Morrisvale

January 26: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Bluefield Recreation Center, 1780 Stadium Dr., Bluefield

January 31: Noon – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Madison/Danville Community Center, 768 Lick Creek Rd., Danville

“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.” The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.