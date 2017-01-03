Attorney General announces mobile office hours

Attorney General Patrick Morrisey announced today that a consumer representative from the Attorney General’s Office will meet one-on-one with southern West Virginia residents in January to discuss consumer-related issues and answer any potential questions.
Peni Adams, a consumer outreach and compliance specialist with the office, will host the events, which are scheduled below:
- January 4 1 p.m. –3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Oceana City Hall, 1285 Cook Parkway, Oceana
- January 5: Noon – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at McDowell County Commission on Aging, 725 Steward St., Welch
- January 6: 10:30 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Pineville City Hall, 296 Appalachian Hwy., Pineville
- January 12: 2:30 p.m. – 4 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Welch City Hall, 88 Howard Ave., Welch
- January 17: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Boone County Courthouse, 200 State St., Madison
- January 18: 11 a.m. – Noon Mobile Office Hours at Gilbert Senior Center, 4th & Venus St., Gilbert
- January 18: 1 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Gilbert City Hall, Central Ave., Gilbert
- January 19: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Lincoln County Opportunity Council Senior Center, 360 Main St., Hamlin
- January 24: 2 p.m. – 3 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Bluefield City Hall, 200 Rogers St., Bluefield
- January 25: Noon – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Morrisvale-Ryan Community Center, 6492 Horse Creek Rd., Morrisvale
- January 26: 11:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Bluefield Recreation Center, 1780 Stadium Dr., Bluefield
- January 31: Noon – 1 p.m. Mobile Office Hours at Madison/Danville Community Center, 768 Lick Creek Rd., Danville
“These public events are a great way for consumers to talk one-on-one with our consumer representatives,” Attorney General Morrisey said. “Residents can easily get questions answered, learn what is going on in their area and how to keep personal information safe and secure.”
The events are open to the public; reservations are not required.