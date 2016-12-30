Hall expects resignation situation to be resolved soon

State Sen. Daniel Hall says he expects his resignation situation to be resolved soon. But he also expects a lawsuit to be filed.

Hall, who represents the 9th District, announced on Tuesday that he would be resigning his seat effective Jan. 3 to take a job as a liasion for the NRA.

Some Democrats suggested that since Hall was a Democrat when he was elected last, the Governor should appoint a Democrat to fill the vacancy.

Hall changed parties after the 2014 election, giving Republicans control of the Senate.

“The State Code is very clear (about filling the vacancy),” said Hall. “People are grasping at straws.”

Hall says he did his homework before announcing plans to resign.

“I talked to Senate staff and the attorney about the process of doing it,” he noted. “I asked people who I knew would keep it to themselves.”

He pointed out that he has only sent out a press release and has not yet resigned.

“Regardless of what happens, there will nr somebody to file a lawsuit,” he observed, “and it will go to the Supreme Court.”

The process of filling the seat takes 20 days, Hall reported.

A quorum from a committee of six people, one man and one woman from each of the three counties he represents (Wyoming, Raleigh and three precincts in McDowell) meets to submit names for the vacancy.

“It falls under the open meetings law, ” Hall noted.

After the committee submits its selections, the Governor must choose a person within five days.

Hall says the complete process takes 20 days.

The next session of the Legislature begins on Jan. 13.

Hall says he will give input on his successor. “I’ll be offering my opinion,” he commented.

The decision to leave the Senate “was very tough,” he said. “I worked very hard to get there.

“I have said before that I don’t think people should make a career of it” Hall said.

“I loved the job and it’s an honor to serve,” he added.

Low pay and 80-hour work weeks were factors in his decision to move on.

“I don’t think people realize how much work it is,” Hall said.

The flow of phone calls, emails and social media messages is non-stop, he indicated.

“I’m not complaining, that is part of the job,” Hall stated. “It’s an honor and a privilege, but it’s very hard work.”

“I’ll miss being able to help people because that is a huge reward,” he remarked.

He is proud of some legislation passed while he served, including a bill that brought more coal severance money to the counties in his district as well as other coalfield counties.

Hall expects the a veterans nursing home in Beckley to be included in a bill in the upcoming session.

He is happy about being able to bring money to the area for schools, fire departments, police departments and other good causes.

He’s not so happy that he voted for a cap and trade bill a few years ago, saying it “was sold to us as something the energy industry wanted.”

That bill was repealed this year.

He feels this year’s Legislature accomplished more than in the previous 30 years.

“I feel like we’re finally moving in the right direction,” he said.

The postion with the NRA is as a multi-state liasion and he began talks with the organization in October.

J ohn Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

’