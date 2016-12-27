Commission hears water project update

The Wyoming County Commission discussed water projects and saluted a championhip golf team at its meeting last Wednesday.

Eric Combs, project manager for Region I Planning and Development, gave an update on plans for the Coal Mountain, Hanover and Clear Fork areas.

Combs said he needed authorization to move forward.

Asked about funding sources, Combs commented that AML (Abandoned Mine Lands) funds “will be limited.

“These projects are all in the very early stages,”Combs said later in an interview. Feasibility studies are being done.

Various entitites are being considered for possible involvement in these projects: Logan PSD for Coal Mountain and Long Branch, Oceana for Clear Fork and Mingo PSD for Hanover.

Combs noted that all of the entities have to agree to participate.

“The next step will be determining a funding package,” he remarked.

He said there was no definite time frame for the projects.

In other business, the commission approved a proclamation congratulating the Wyoming East High School golf team on winning the 2016 Class AA state championship.

The Warriors won the title in Wheeling in October.

Commission President Larry Mathis was presented with a plaque and gift from fellow commissioners Silas Mullins and Jason Mullins.

Mathis’s term will end on Dec. 31. He will be succeeded by Dr. Sam Muscari, Sr.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

County Commission President Larry Mathis (center) was presented with a plaque and gift from fellow commissioners Jason Mullins (left) and Silas Mullins at last Wednesday’s meeting. http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_DSC_0014.jpg County Commission President Larry Mathis (center) was presented with a plaque and gift from fellow commissioners Jason Mullins (left) and Silas Mullins at last Wednesday’s meeting.