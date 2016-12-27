Senators announce funds for housing

U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV) and Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV) today announced that housing facilities across West Virginia will receive a total of $7,761,222 under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s (HUD) Continuum of Care (CoC) Program for projects with the goal of ending homelessness.

“West Virginians in need will have the opportunity to develop specific skill sets to help them reenter the workforce, provide for themselves and their families, and contribute to their communities,” Senator Manchin said. “This funding ensures those who are struggling to get by, including children, seniors and Veterans, have a roof over their heads and have access to the resources and support they need to get back on their feet. In West Virginia, we have a strong tradition of neighbors helping neighbors so I’m glad our state is receiving this funding to continue to help those who have fallen on hard times.”

“Helping each other in times of need is a well-known West Virginia tradition and one that I am particularly proud to call ours,” said Senator Capito. “It is great news that housing facilities throughout the state are receiving this funding that will help so many in need. Whether you are a veteran or a child, every West Virginian deserves to have a roof over their head and a place they can call home. This funding will go a long way to provide the necessary resources to help those struggling get back on track.”

The Continuum of Care (CoC) Program is designed to promote communitywide commitment to the goal of ending homelessness by providing funding to organizations and State and local governments to quickly rehouse homeless individuals and families and improve self-sufficiency among individuals and families experiencing homelessness.

The following housing facilities/projects were awarded grants:

· Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless / FY2016 Residential Housing renewal project – $258,429

· Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless / FY2016 Supportive Services Only renewal – $135,796

· Greater Wheeling Coalition for the Homeless / WV-500 CoC Planning FY2016 – $18,956

· Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. / CHCH Rapid Rehousing Renewal 2016 – $87,023

· Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. / Housing First (SSO) 2016 Renewal – $107,595

· Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. / Project Hope Renewal 2016 – $208,175

· Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. / Safe Quarters 2016 Renewal –$127,066

· Cabell-Huntington Coalition for the Homeless, Inc. / WV-501 Planning 2016 – $33,500

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 HMIS NEW REALLOCATION – $63,888

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 HMIS Renewal Consol –$68,927

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 10 – $26,782

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 12 – $12,576

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 13 – $90,112

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 15 – $6,705

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 23 – $53,738

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 2-3 – $582,768

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 5-7-11-21 – $229,342

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 6 – $76,581

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 8 – $121,091

· Huntington West Virginia Housing Authority / SNAP 2016 Renewal 9-11A-22 – $163,146

· Prestera Center for Mental Health Services / Balen – $46,285

· Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care Grant #1 – $113,269

· Charleston-Kanawha Housing Authority / Shelter Plus Care Grant #2 – $121,937

· City of Charleston / Centralized Assessment Team – $91,713

· Covenant House, Inc. / Housing First – $164,407

· Covenant House, Inc. / Housing First III – $77,364

· Covenant House, Inc. / Housing First IV – $46,091

· Covenant House, Inc. / Housing First V – $46,391

· Covenant House, Inc. / Rapid Re-Housing 2016 – $35,866

· Kanawha Valley Colective, Inc. / Homeless Management Information System – $63,999

· Kanawha Valley Collective / CoC Planning Project FY16 – $40,151

· Religious Coalition for Community Renewal / Samaritan Inn – $46,965

· Roark-Sullivan Lifeway Center / Twin Cities Center – $261,942

· YWCA of Charleston / Shanklin Center for Senior Enrichment – $67,254

· YWCA of Charleston / Shanklin Phase II Chronically Homeless – $46,561

· Bartlett House, Inc / Transitional Housing for Homeless Individuals and Families –$207,346

· Bartlett House, Inc / West Run Permanent Supportive Housing – $109,918

· Clarksburg Housing Authority / PSH-1 – $370,711

· Community Networks, Inc. / JCLP – $157,872

· North Central WV Community Action, Inc. / North Central WV Community Action Agency, INC SHP Permanent Project – $53,544

· North Central WV Community Action, Inc. / North Central WV Com

Action Agency, Inc. SHP Permanent Project II – $39,765

· Raleigh County Community Action Association, Incorporated / RCCAA Leasing – $127,805

· Raleigh County Community Action Association, Incorporated / RCCAA Supportive Housing – $168,720

· Randolph County Housing Authority / RCHA Permanent Supportive Housing FY 2016 – $61,898

· Randolph County Housing Authority / RCHA Rapid Rehousing FY 2016 – $107,412

· Southwestern Community Action Council, Inc. / Simms Housing – $66,601

· Telamon Corporation / Hearthstone Permanent Supportive Housing – $157,547

· Telamon Corporation / Potomac Highlands Permanent Supportive Housing – $158,823

· Telamon Corporation / Reliable Housing Permanent Supportive Housing – $153,253

· Westbrook Health Services, Inc. / Permanent housing for individuals and families (Perm 1 – 2016-17) – $155,130

· Westbrook Health Services, Inc. / Permanent housing for individuals and families (Perm 2 – 2016-17) – $84,004

· Westbrook Health Services, Inc. / Permanent housing for individuals and families (Perm 3 – 2016-17 – $61,093

· WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. / HMIS Renewal FY2016 – $389,746

· WV Coalition to End Homelessness, Inc. / Jar’Kai Rapid Rehousing FY2016 – $195,263