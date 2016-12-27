Youth center opens: ‘A dream come true’

With a dream, a donation, a grant and more than a little sweat, the Power House West Youth Center has become a reality.

The center, located in Oceana, had its grand opening last Wednesday.

Santa and Mrs. Claus were the official greeters, and the public was invited to see the how the building has been tranformed in a matter of months.

Power House West, similar to its counterpart in Pineville, features assorted games—foosball, basketball, ping pong—as well as a rock climbing wall and big screen TVs. There will also be an exercise area

The building was donated by the Clark family.

Kathy Brunty, who spearheaded the effort to establish the center, said she was attending a community meeting in Oceana and spoke of the need for a building for a youth center.

“(Mrs. Clark) said I’ve got a building,” she recalled.

Over 2,000 volunteer hours went into getting the facility kid-friendly.

A $30,000 grant from the Logan Foundation was also a boost.

“We spent a lot of time clearing it out and tearing down walls,” said Jim Cook, one of the volunteers. “If you come in and see it now, you wouldn’t believe what it looked like when we started.”

“We had yard sales for about eight months,” he added.

“What I really like about this is that it is actually a community project,” Cook remarked. “We had high school students and community volunteers coming in here to work.”

New Life Church bought the heating and cooling system, and Westside Heating and Cooling installed it for free.

“They say we (Wyoming County) are the worst, but this shows we have the best of everything.” Brunty commented. “We have the best people.”

“It’s just been an outpour from the county that has gotten this project done,” she said.

The goal is to be open daily eventually. Until after January 1, it will be open on Fridays and Saturdays.

“We will have staff and volunteers,” said Brunty. “We will have homework help and be a place to feed children.

“This is definitely a safe place for children,” she continued. “A place for families to enjoy.”

She calls the Power House West “a dream come true. We wanted something in every part of the county.”

Brunty says she feels “blessed to be part of Wyoming County and people who love children and want to make a difference.”

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/12/web1_youthcenter.jpg