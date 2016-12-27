Pineville mayor thanks Hometown Christmas helpers

Pineville Mayor Tim Ellison said he was pleased with the second edition of Hometown Christmas.

“Weather was perfect,” he commented.

While there was light rain earlier in the day, temperatures were mild by the time the event got under way.

“I want to express my thanks to all of the Hometown Christmas Committee members,” Ellison remarked. “Without everyone’s help and input, the event would not have been a success.”

He gave a special thank you to sponsors and individuals who helped.

These included Jason Smyth, Jackie and Debbie Hatfield, Teresa and Chester Dean, Angel and Tim Lane, the local chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation, Pat’s Fashions, Pineville Area Chamber of Commerce, Pineville Furniture, Pineville Pharmacy, the Stewart Family, Becky Rose and everyone who sang.

Jeff Halsey, Mike Cochrane, Jill Hendrick, Pat Armstrong and her employees, Town of Pineville employees, Debbie Marsh, Rhonda Loving, Clay and Kelsey Cook, Larry Cook, Cooks Manufacturing, Tim McGraw.

Barbara Blankenship, Vicki and Mike Clay, Brenda Sigmon, Norma Warner, Keith Brooks, Mike Kodak, Logan Cook, Yolanda Graham and Santa Claus.

“I want to give a big thank you to the Pineville Fire Department members who assisted with the Christmas tree at the courthouse: Mike Vickers, Clay Cook, Mike Goode, Mike Johnson, Michael Johnson, Jeff Goode, Michael Kodak, Devon Blankenship, Logan Cook.

Ellison said plans are already under way for the third annual Hometown Christmas, which will be held on Dec. 2, 2017.

Winners for best decorated homes and businesses are listed below.

Best decorated residence in Pineville corporate limits: Dr. Kissel.

Best decorated business: Pat’s Fashions.

Best decorated float and winner of the Major Award: Wyoming County Career and Technical Center.

