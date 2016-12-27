Math Field Day winners named

The Wyoming County Schools Math Field Day was held on Dec. 5 at Southern West Virginia Community and Technical College.

According to Deborah Hall, Director of Federal and Learning Enrichment Programs, 135 students in grades 4-12 participated.

All participatng students received a Math Field Day t-shirt, donated by Duane Blankenship of Juno Beach, Fla. He is a 1983 graduate of Baileysville High School.

The top three ranked students at each grade level will move on to the Regional Math Field Day at Concord University in March.

In grades 10-12, the top six ranked students qualified for the Regional Math Field Day.

Winners are listed below.

Grade 4

Madalyn Brown, Berlin McKinney Elementary, first place; Thomas Wikel, Mullens Elementary, second place; Kaden Vance, Baileysville Elementary and Middle, third place; Jayda Thornsberry, Road Branch, alternate.

Grade 5

Savannah Smoot, Pineville Middle, first place; Chloe Quesenberry, Herndon Consolidated, second place; Maria Morgan, Glen Fork, third place; Rylie Delong, Oceana Middle, alternate.

Grade 6

John Ellis, Pineville Middle, first place; Adison Lusk, Baileysville, second place; Owen Keenev, Oceana Middle, third place; Brayden Kennedy, Oceana Middle, alternate.

Grade 7

Jaden Shrewsbury, Herndon Consolidated, first place; Auron Baldwin, Pineville Middle, second place; Amelia Muscari, Oceana Middle, third place; Colton Roberts, Huff Consolidate, alternate.

Grade 8

Rileigh Mullins, Mullens Middle, first place; Darold Colbird, Herndon Consolidated, second place; Chloe Cook, Pineville Middle, third place; Dakota McBride, Mullens Middle, alternate.

Grade 9

Clay Lester, Wyoming East, first place; Maggie Thomas, Wyoming East, second place; Chloe Hatfield, Westsidel, third place; Taylor Brown, Westside, alternate.

Grade 10-12

Erika Kissel, Wyoming East, first place; Colton Smith, Westside, second place; Meagan Seaton, Wyoming East, third place; Jasmin Mounts, Westside, fourth place; Matthew Atwell, Westside, fifth place; Jason Morgan, Westside, sixth place; Zachary Cook, Wyoming East, alternate; Morgan Thomas, Westside, alternate.

