Making spirits bright: Toy Fund holds party

The Wyoming County Toy Fund has become a bit of a Christmas miracle itself.

Now in its 18th year, the Toy Fund has several times come perilously close to not having enough funds to go on.

Each year, the donors come through.

This year’s Toy Fund party was held Sunday at Wyoming East.

That was the case again this year. Organizers say the funding situation looked dire for a while.

“We really struggled to reach the goal to have the money to do this,” said Joe Bullington.

“It takes a lot of money to do this program,” he explained. “We have to serve 1,200 to 1,500 kids.”

A depressed local economy is also a factor.

“We still get the big donations, but there is a big drop in the $15 to $100 donations, which are an important part of the funding,” Bullington observed.

He estimated it takes $20,000 to provide for the Toy Fund’s needs.

About 200-300 volunteers help with set up and the annual Christmas party.

“We have people who come every year,” Bullington commented. “If you volunteer once, you’ll come back every year.”

Hannah Rae, a 12-year-old from Eccles, volunteered at the Toy Fund party to get community service hours.

“My aunt told me about it,” she said. “It’s a lot of fun.”

An AmeriCorps group was among those helping out.

The Wyoming East basketball team assisted with set up on Saturday.

Among those helping were the Chris Cline Foundation, the Brenda Bias Fund of the Beckley Area Foundation and the Brothers of the Wheel.

An unexpected and major donation came from Matt Huggins and his family.

Originally from Wetzel County and later a resident of Harrison County, Huggins moved into the area a few years ago with his wife, Jennifer, and son, Zach.

“Christmas in July,” which raised $7.000 for the Toy Fund was sponsored by the Huggins Wagon Wheel ATV Resort and Gary and Amy Lacy’s RZR Krazy.

“We didn’t even know they were doing it,” said Charlie Feller, a Toy Fund officer.

(See related photos inside.)

