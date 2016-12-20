Pineville holds Hometown Christmas

There was plenty of the Christmas spirit in Pineville last Saturday evening.

The second annual Hometown Christmas was held in mild conditions in downtown Pineville.

“Where Magic Meets Main Street” was the theme of the event.

A parade started at Pineville Elementary School and continued to Main Street.

Among the highlights was a joint performance by the Westside and Wyoming East marching bands.

The bands played an up tempo “Joy to the World.”

Bringing the groups together was part of a collaborative effort of Robin Hall, Assistant Superintendent of Secondary Schools.

Ms. Hall said she wanted students from the two high schools to join in taking part in activities throughout the school year.

The Wyoming East golf team, 2016, Class AA state champions, served as the grand marshals.

The parade also featured floats, police cars and fire trucks.

After the parade, an assortment of activities centered on Main Street.

Volunteers served warm apple cider and hot chocolate to the public.

“I’m enjoying it,” said Teresa Hite as she filled up cups with cider. “I always enjoy the Christmas season.

“I think our crowd is bigger than last year, and there seem to be a lot more kids this year,” she added.

Also helping out was Wyoming County Prosecuting Attorney Mike Cochrane.

“I just came out to enjoy the Christmas festivities,” he commented. “I think it’s nice for children, and I enjoy saying hi to everybody.

“I did this last year,” Cochrane said. “Everyone seems real happy and joyous.”

The Jack Martin Chapter of the National Wild Turkey Federation served up cookies.

There were kid-friendly stations for making bird feeders and decorating cookies.

Santa Claus enjoyed a comfortable chair in Pineville Furniture and talked to children.

New Life Church had a live Nativity scene.

Rev. Don Lowther of the Pineville United Methodist Church read the Christmas story from the Bible on the downtown stage.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

Horse drawn carriage rides provided an old fashioned flavor to the festivities.

Local choirs sang under the direction of Beckly Rose.

