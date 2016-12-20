Letter grades topic at BOE meeting

The Wyoming County Board of Education heard a plan of support for schools which recieved a D letter grade at last Thursday’s meeting at Baileysville Elementary and Middle School.

Two schools, Mullens Elementary and Berlin McKinney Elementary, received Ds when the letter grades were announced by the state a few weeks ago.

Superintendent of Schools Deirdre Cline said Assistant Superintendent Rebecca Cooke had work meetings with personnel at both schools.

“It went really well,” Cline reported.

RESA will be providing support for the schools.

“We’ll be doing some micromanaging with these schools,” said Cline. “We want to provide them with the tools that they need.”

The assistance is not mandated, but, Cline observed “why would you not do it?”

BOE President Michael Prichard said help should be offered for schools with low Cs as well.

The superintendent said work was already being done with C schools.

Earlier in the meeting, the letter grade system was discussed at length during Baileysville’s LSIC presentation.

Lisa Collins, a staff member and WVEA representative, said the grade is based mostly on a single standardized test.

She described the test as a “snapshot.”

“Our school is so much more than a letter grade,” she stated.

Some states which used letter grades have already abandoned the practice, Collins noted.

Cline noted there is always a form of school accountability, whether through AYP, A to F or some other method.

“As educators, we are always looking for ways to do better by children,” she stated.

“We have to adjust and overcome,” Cline said.

“I don’t have problemwith accountability,” she remarked. “I know how hard these people work every day.”

The LSIC presentation included remarks by Baileysville Principle Lori Stewart, who said work was ongoing to improve math scores.

Faculty Senate Prsident Tiffany Shaver talked about after school activities. She said a recent fall festival was a success.

Also planned is a Polar Express Night, based on the popular book and movie. Families attend, and children sometiems wear pajamas, she reported.

Eighth grade Class President R.J. Morgan read a brief speech about the school to the board.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.