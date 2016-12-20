Long time clerk honored with luncheon

Mike Goode, who brought local elections and record keeping into the digital age, was honored with a retirement luncheon at the Wyoming County Courthouse on Thursday.

County clerk for 36 years, Goode says entries in ledger books were still being done by hand when he started in January 1981.

Four years as Pineville’s mayor (1976-80) whetted his appetite for helping people.

“I enjoyed public service and feeling like I made a difference,” Goode said.

He said he particularly enjoyed working with county commissioners and other officials on projects which brought water to communities.

One of the first that he worked on was Ravencliff.

“Now that water system stretches from Oceana to New Richmond,” he commented.

He went on to help Mullens and other communities get new water systems.

That, he says, has brought him the most satisfaction.

“I’m glad I’ve been able to help get good, safe drinking water to the people,” he said.

He says he has had good relationships with the county commissioners and the area’s legislators in trying to get things done.

Goode also took part in the effort to get the courthouse restored.

“We wanted to make this building something the people could be proud of,” he observed.

Modernizing the clerk’s office, which digitized the bookkeeping and record rooms in recent years , is something “I’m very proud of,” he said. “We’re held in pretty high regard (in the state).”

Voters used paper ballots, and each precinct had 10 poll workers when Goode oversaw his first election in 1982.

By his second election in 1984, a computer program was being used to compile results much more quickly. And the updating has continued ever since.

All voters use machines now, and satellite sites for early voting have been established at Hanover, Mullens and Oceana as well as the courthouse. “Most counties only have one or two early voting sites,” Goode noted.

Where results were once posted on sheet rock in the courthosue lobby, they’re now projected on the wall as results come in.

“Our elections are honest and true,” he commented. “My staff takes it serious.”

He pointed out that the machines are not online. “They can’t be hacked,” he said.

“There is a lot of work that goes into it,” he noted. “Elecxtions don’t just happen.”

Goode says he’ll miss the people the most. Many on his staff have worked in the county clerk’s office for 20 years or more.

“We’ve seen each other’s kids grow up,” he said. “It’s like a family.”

He first got to know Sheriff C.S. Parker in the 1970s. “We’ve been good friends ever since,” he remarked.

Goode said a friend persuaded him to run for State Senate this year, and he is at peace with the results.

“As of Jan. 1,” Goode stated, “I have no plans.”

Notes: A large crowd turned out for the luncheon, and Goode was presented with a plaque. Goode will be succeeded by Jewell Aguilar, who was elected in November after working in the clerk’s office for over 30 years.

John Conley can be reached at 304-732-6060 or on Twitter @PIHnews.

