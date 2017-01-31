Community Calendar

Community Fund

The Wyoming County Community Fund has been established to provide an avenue to accept tax-deductible donations for worthy county projects and programs. If you would like to make a tax-deductible donation to the fund, make checks payable to the Wyoming County Community Fund and mail them to the Wyoming County EDA at Wyoming County Community Fund, P.O. Box 182, Pineville WV 24874. For additional information, contact the EDA office at 304-732-6707.

Masonic Lodge hosts

Pineville Masonic Lodge No. 138 conducts meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays of each month. All brethren are encouraged to attend enjoy the fellowship.

Food Safety Class

The Wyoming County Health Department requires pre-registration and a $10 fee to attend the food handlers class.

Attendance of the class and payment of the fee is now required to receive a Food Workers Safety Permit (Food Handlers Card) to work in the county. The card is good for two years.

Pre-register at the Wyoming County Health Department at 44 Cedar Street behind the courthouse or on or before the working day prior to the class. If you have questions, call the Health Departmemt at 304-732-7941.

DAV meets monthly

The Wyoming McDowell DAV Chapter 56 holds regular meetings on the third Thursday of each month at 7 p.m. at Stafford Family Funeral Home. All members are encouraged to attend. Any veteran wishing to take membership should contact Commander Dennis Hurley at 304-682-6874.

Celebrate Recovery

New Life Community Church on Rt. 10 Jesse hosts Celebrate Recovery weekly meetings every Wednesday from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the church. For more information, call 304-682-5830.

Cemetery maintenance

Anyone having relatives buried in the Rube Howerton Cemetery (also known as the Spence Grove Cemetery) at Basin is asked to contribute to the mowing and maintenance of the cemetery. The cemetery is mowed monthly from May to August. Contributions may be sent to Linda Lusk, P.O. Box 240, Bud WV 24716. Make checks payable to Rube Howerton Cemetery. All contributions are appreciated.

Church service

Pastor Bill Goode would like to invite everyone to the Christian Fellowship Worship Center at Bearhole Road above the DHHR. Sunday services are Sunday School at 10 a.m. and worship at 11a.m. Wednesday service/Youth meeting is at 7 p.m.

Offered flu vaccinations

The Wyoming County Health Department will be administering the flu vaccine every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. to children and adults of any age with or without a chronic condition.

TSN WIC Program

If you are pregnant, postpartum, or breast feeding have children under the age of five, you may be eligible for the TSN WIC Program of Oceana. WIC is an equal opportunity provider.

BOE meeting

The Wyoming County Board of Education will meet on Feb. 6 at the Career and Technical Ceter at 6 p.m.