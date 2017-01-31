Pineville Independent Herald
Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2017
Vol 108 No 5
10 pages, one section
Page One
Front Page Flag
PIH020117teaser (East girls win)
Template: A2
(1) PIH020117shop with pic 10
(2) PIH020117taxprep with pic 8.5
(3) PIH020117blackwell 13
(4) PIH020117arrestlist 10
PIH020117quote
Page Two
PIH020117ronaldcookobit 2
curleyhatfieldobit 2
nevajohnsonobit 2
katsprattobit 2
davidstaffordobit 2
arrettathackerobit 2
maryannworkmanobit 2
josephworleyobit 1
Page 2 or 3
PIH020117arrest 4
PIH020117mullens with pci 3
Page 3
PIH020117weather
Page Six
Sports Banner
Template: B9
(1) PIH020117eastboys with pic 10
(2) PIH020117eastgirls with pic 15
(3) PIH020117gabby with head shot 12
(4) PIH020117wvu 11
Page Seven
PIH020117whsgirls with pic 12
PIH020117athleteoftheweek stand alone
PIH020117whsboys 6
Inside stuff
PIH020117calendar 15
PIH020117southern 4.5 must go
PIH020117attendance stnad along must go
PIH020117huffdec stand alone
PIH020117fair stand alone
PIH020117nominees 7 should go
PIH0201117menus 8
PIH020117student with pic 22.5 must go
PIH020117wolfe 14
PIH020117jenkisn 22
PIH020117roads 18 should go
PIH020117wildlife 9