A new program at the Mullens Opportunity Center has dozens of people up and walking.

“Walk the MOC” has set a goal of 1,000 miles walked in January, February and March.

The program is off to a good start, according to MOC Director Charlene Cook.

“It’s been amazing,” she said. “We have people coming in here all times of the day to walk.”

Photo: MOC Director Charlene Cook fill sin a thermometer which measures how many miles area residents have walked at the center this month.