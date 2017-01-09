Modular home for sale at CTC

A modular home, planned and constructed by Wyoming County Career and Technical Center 2015-16 students and instructors, is for sale and open for tours.

The house is located on campus at 1201 Bear Hole Road, Pineville, WV. Carpentry, drafting, electrical and plumbing classes participated in construction of the home. The house contains three bedrooms with large closets, living room, kitchen/dining room combination, utility room, and 2 full bathrooms.

The kitchen has custom-made oak cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The bathrooms have ceramic tile and the master bath has a whirlpool tub. Solid oak floors adorn the living room, hallway, kitchen, and dining area. Bedrooms are carpeted. Anderson windows fill the home with natural sunlight.

All interior doors are solid oak as well as the trim. The home has eight and nine feet ceilings, and entrance lights have been installed.

Call the school 304-732-8050 ext.7101 for more information and to arrange tours. Sheila Mann is principal and Marsha Stevens is vice principal at Wyoming County Career and Technical Center.

http://independentherald.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/web1_modular.jpg