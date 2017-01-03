This is a very tight 8 page paper
Pineville Independent Herald
Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017
Vol 108 No 1
Eight pages, one section
Page One
Front Page Flag
PIH010417teasers (program, basketball)
Template: A7
(1) PIH010417officerofthemonth with pic 10
(2) PIH010417oath with pic 11
(3) PIH010417review 68 (this will have to be jumped to page 3)
PIH010417quote
Page Two
PIH010417delbertclineobit 2
katherineconleyobit with head shot 10
bettymckinneyobit 2
rebeccastapletonobit 2
melissaworkmanobit 1
PIH010417cookpic stand alone
PIH010417muscari stand alone
Page Three
PIH010417weather
jump of PIH010417review from page one
PIH010417roadbranch stand alone
Page Seven
PIH010417eastgirls with pic 13
PIH010417eastboys with pic 14
PIH010417whsboys 6
Also
PIH010417concord 3.5
PIH010417mobile 10