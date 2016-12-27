Pineville Independent Herald

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Vol 107 No 52

Eight pages, one seciton

Page One

Front Page Flag

PIH122816teasers (ornament, basketball)

Template: A4

(1) PIH122816youthcenter with pic 11.5

(2) PIH122816commission with pic 7

(3) PIH122816boe 26 (this will have to be jumped inside)

(4) PIH122816pineville 9

PIH122816quote

Page Two

PIH122816carolyncooperobit 2

PIH122816tnymasonobit 2

PIH122816ornament stand alone pic

PIH122816mathfieldday 10.5

Page Three

PIH122816weather

Page Five

Sports Banner

(1) PIH122816whsgirls with pic 11

(2) PIH122816whsboys with pic 12

(3)PIH122816eastgirls 12

Page 7

PIH122816athleteoftheweek stand alone

Other stuff

PIH122816calendar 14

PIH122816leadership 13

PIH122816outstanding 11

PIH122816powersport 8.5

PIH122816wolfe 16.5

PIH122816workshop 7.5

PIH122816elk 17.5

PIH122816uglysweater stand alone

PIH122816veterans stand alone

PIH122816rural 30