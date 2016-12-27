Posted on by


Pineville Independent Herald

Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2016

Vol 107 No 52

Eight pages, one seciton

Page One

Front Page Flag

PIH122816teasers (ornament, basketball)

Template: A4

(1) PIH122816youthcenter with pic 11.5

(2) PIH122816commission with pic 7

(3) PIH122816boe 26 (this will have to be jumped inside)

(4) PIH122816pineville 9

PIH122816quote

Page Two

PIH122816carolyncooperobit 2

PIH122816tnymasonobit 2

PIH122816ornament stand alone pic

PIH122816mathfieldday 10.5

Page Three

PIH122816weather

Page Five

Sports Banner

(1) PIH122816whsgirls with pic 11

(2) PIH122816whsboys with pic 12

(3)PIH122816eastgirls 12

Page 7

PIH122816athleteoftheweek stand alone

Other stuff

PIH122816calendar 14

PIH122816leadership 13

PIH122816outstanding 11

PIH122816powersport 8.5

PIH122816wolfe 16.5

PIH122816workshop 7.5

PIH122816elk 17.5

PIH122816uglysweater stand alone

PIH122816veterans stand alone

PIH122816rural 30

comments powered by Disqus