Park offers tracking, lore workshop

The weekend of January 13-15, 2017 will take visitors to Twin Falls Resort State Park back to the 18th century.

The focus of the weekend will be on learning how our ancestors tracked the animals that provided food and clothing. Participants will be taken on track walks and then have a chance to put these new skills into use with the scavenger hunt. Other topics of the weekend will be: Indian stories, edible and medicinal plants, and three Mater Naturalist classes.

Trails, Inc. instructors and guides for the weekend are Doug Wood, Dianne Anestis, Mike Little, Sue Little, and Tiffany Little. Activities will begin on Friday night and Saturday will feature an 18th century style dinner.

This year there will be three Master Naturalist classes through Sunday.

Overnight accommodations are available in either the Twin Falls Lodge or one of the cabins. Package prices include lodging, Saturday dinner, break refreshments, and all event activities.

Package pricing: One person with two nights’ lodging in any standard lodge room – $150.82; two people with two nights’ lodging in any standard lodge room – $223.24; one person with three nights’ lodging in any standard lodge room – $178.82; two people with three nights lodging in any standard lodge room – $251.24. Cabin rates and other options are available.

Advanced reservations are required. For more information call (304) 294-4000 or 1-800-CALL WVA and ask for Twin Falls Resort State Park or email twinfallsinfo@wv.gov.