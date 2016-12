Santa and Mrs. Claus (also known as Reuben and Robin Mitchell) were special greeters at the grand opening of the Power House West Youth Center in Oceana on Wednesday.

Like its counterpart in Pineville, the center features an assortment of games and wide screen TVs. It also has a rock climbing wall

The building was donated by the Clark Family.

Read more about the center and the work that went into getting it ready in the Dec. 28 Independent Herald.